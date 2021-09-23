Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

