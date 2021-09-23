Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
