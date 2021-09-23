Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 5,164 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98.

ATEN stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in A10 Networks by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,121 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in A10 Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

