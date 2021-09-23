DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

