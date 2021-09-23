Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Digi International has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.