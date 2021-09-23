Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $80.67

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.67, but opened at $83.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 91,782 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $103,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

