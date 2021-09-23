Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $80.67

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.67, but opened at $83.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 91,782 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $103,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

