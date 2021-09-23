Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

