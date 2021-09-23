Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.