Discovery Value Fund Sells 163,600 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 163,600 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 8.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $305,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 24.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 810.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 445,908 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $122,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $340.74. 50,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

