DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 2,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,206,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

DLO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $87,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

