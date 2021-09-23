DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $375,795.40 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $375,795.40 and $2,485.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00114847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00165317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,760.30 or 0.99985785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.87 or 0.07029487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.50 or 0.00780724 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

