Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.96

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.96 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -357.54.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

