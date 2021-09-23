DODO Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $136.57 million and $50.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00128289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044906 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.