Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $173,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $219.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

