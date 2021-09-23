Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $580,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG opened at $219.02 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.