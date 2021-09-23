Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.80. 4,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

