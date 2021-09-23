Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

DOMO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,383. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.95. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

