Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,043 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

