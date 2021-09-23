Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

