DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 550.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

