Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Up 24.1% in August

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $806.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

