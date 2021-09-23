Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 288,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Draganfly Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

