Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 3.5%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.66. 3,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 213,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $823.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.