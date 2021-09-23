Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dundee stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 23.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

