E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.97 ($12.91) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.77 and a 200 day moving average of €10.20. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.