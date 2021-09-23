Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,340 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.