Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $626.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
