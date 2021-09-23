Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,090 shares of company stock worth $7,726,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.27. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

