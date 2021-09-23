Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,805.67 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,756.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,457.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

