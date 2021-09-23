Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FirstService worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,879,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FirstService by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FSV stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.87. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $122.65 and a one year high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.