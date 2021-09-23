Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

