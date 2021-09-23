easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

