eCash (XEC) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $69.91 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00073208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00114470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00165781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,675.95 or 0.99909321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.75 or 0.06983444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00781957 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.00854959 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,851,242,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

