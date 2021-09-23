Edgeware Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00135022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045084 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,437,199,216 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,693,994 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

