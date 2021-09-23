Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 163,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

