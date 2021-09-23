Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1,352.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $99.15 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

