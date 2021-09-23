Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $69,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.