Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.76 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $63.37 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.

