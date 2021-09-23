Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $385.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

