Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 562 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,012,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $173.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.