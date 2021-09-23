Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $645.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.71.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.