Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.94. Embraer shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 21,831 shares trading hands.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Embraer by 72.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

