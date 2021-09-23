Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.94. Embraer shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 21,831 shares trading hands.
ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Embraer by 72.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.