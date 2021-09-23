Emerson Leme Sells 3,500 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCX stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.