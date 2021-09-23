Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 17,041 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.42. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,900. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $159.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.25.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

