Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,060. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99.

