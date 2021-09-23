ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

ENGGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ENGGY stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

