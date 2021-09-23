Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$55.00 price target by research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.06.

ENB traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.87. 1,166,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.14. The firm has a market cap of C$103.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1425359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

