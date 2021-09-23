Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 821.49 ($10.73) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.61). 150,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 240,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Energean alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 690.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 771.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £192,000 ($250,849.23).

About Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.