Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.20. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 66,361 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.