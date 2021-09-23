Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. Entegris has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $133.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.