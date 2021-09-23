Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $157.72 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

